Critical Review: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) vs. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 70.36%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.24%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment -10.81% N/A -3.78%

Volatility and Risk

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 14.95 -$16.93 million ($0.13) -226.77 Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.37 -$32.40 million ($1.89) -6.17

Duck Creek Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

