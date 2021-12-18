Critical Survey: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 13.87 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -157.45 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 13.02 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -21.26

Viper Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viper Energy Partners and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 9 0 2.90 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

