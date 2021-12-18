Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROMF. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

