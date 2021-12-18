Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.