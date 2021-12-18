Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
