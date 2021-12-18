CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

