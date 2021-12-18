CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

