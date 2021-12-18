CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce sales of $145.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.97 million and the highest is $148.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $496.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 618,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

