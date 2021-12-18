CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,238. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,730. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

