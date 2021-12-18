Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 742,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.