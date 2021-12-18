DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

