Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

