Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
