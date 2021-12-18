Dan S. Johnston Sells 1,063 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

