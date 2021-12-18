Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

