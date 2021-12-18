Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

