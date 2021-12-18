Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to Outperform by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

