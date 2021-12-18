Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

