Datto (NYSE:MSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

MSP stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,907 shares of company stock worth $2,582,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

