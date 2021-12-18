DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.