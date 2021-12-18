Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

