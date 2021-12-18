Deette Gray Sells 3,704 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CACI stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

