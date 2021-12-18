DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,601,873 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.