DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

