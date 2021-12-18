DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,754,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.