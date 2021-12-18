DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.30 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,521 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI opened at 6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.98. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

