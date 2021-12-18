DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

