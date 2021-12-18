DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 734,700 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Diversey were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,068,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversey by 596.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,486,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

