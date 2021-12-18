Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,802 Shares

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 829 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $11,556.26.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $14.01 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 146,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

