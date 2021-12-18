Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 455,332,436 coins and its circulating supply is 103,491,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.