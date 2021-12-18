Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$672.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.