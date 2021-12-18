Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

