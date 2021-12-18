Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,732,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

