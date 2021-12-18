Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

NYSE CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average is $178.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

