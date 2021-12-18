Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

