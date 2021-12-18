Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

