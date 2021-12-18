Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.47 ($26.37).

DTE opened at €16.05 ($18.03) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

