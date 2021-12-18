Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

