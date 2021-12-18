Diamond Price Hits $2.36 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $21,902.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057838 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,651,253 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

