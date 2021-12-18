DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
