DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

