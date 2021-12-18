DIGG Market Cap Reaches $18.63 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,038.28 or 0.79940834 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $101,271.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

