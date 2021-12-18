Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $282,428.51

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $282,428.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.82 or 0.08369849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00313545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.00917077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00074479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00392579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00271180 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,132,821 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

