DinoSwap Price Tops $0.10 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $668,286.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 164,321,957 coins and its circulating supply is 67,371,693 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

