DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $643,146.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

