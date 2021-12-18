DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

