Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 69.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 117.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,411,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 619,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,483. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

