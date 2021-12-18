Dogey-Inu (DINU) Tops One Day Volume of $45,409.00

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $45,409.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.25 or 0.08337452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.03 or 0.99928713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 964,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 420,783,732,092,542 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

