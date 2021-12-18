Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,816. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.01.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

