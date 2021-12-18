Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

