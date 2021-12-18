Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Dorian LPG makes up about 6.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $503.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.