dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of DOTDF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

