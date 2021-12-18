DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $857,339.44 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,930 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

